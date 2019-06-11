Skiing for Schools program raises $82K for local education

The Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation expressed thanks to participating ski resorts and community for their support of the Skiing for Schools Program this winter. This winter’s program raised $82,000 to benefit local students.

Funds will be distributed throughout the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District through the Foundation’s grant-giving process.

“This program would not be possible without the continued loyalty and support from our ski area partners — Homewood Mountain Resort, Northstar California, Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows, Tahoe XC, and Tahoe Donner,” Laura Brown, executive director of the Excellence in Education Foundation, said in a news release.

Through the program, resorts donated lift tickets to the Foundation to sell at a discounted rate.

The Foundation would also like to recognize Northstar and Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows for not only participating in the ticket program but donating an additional $15,000 each. Sugar Bowl Resort also donated $5,000 to the Foundation, and Tahoe Dave’s, Paco’s, and Alpenglow were incredible partners who served as ticket sales outlets.

“The generosity of these companies and their commitment to improving our community through enhanced education is immensely appreciated,” continued Brown. “We wouldn’t be as successful as we have been without their continued support.”