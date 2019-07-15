Slow Food Lake Tahoe launches composting initiative

Slow Food Lake Tahoe has partnered with Keep Truckee Green for a pilot program to collect community compost for the summer of 2019.

Compost will be collected in 3 initial drop-off locations:

Truckee Community Farmers Market, TriCounties Bank Plaza (12047 Donner Pass Road); Sundays through Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-noon

Truckee Demonstration Garden, Truckee Regional Park, (put in compost bins against the fence); Anytime until Oct. 1

Truckee Town Hall, rear entrance, put in labeled compost bin in the back of the building; Anytime

Community members can pick up a free countertop kitchen compost bin from the Truckee Community Farmers Market Compost booth (while supplies last) on Sundays to collect veggie scraps for drop-off at any of the above locations. Compost bins are graciously provided by Keep Truckee Green.

Accepted items for Compost: vegetable scraps, fruit scraps, tea remains, coffee grounds, flowers, leaves, eggshells

Not accepted: bread, bones, meat, dairy, seafood, fats, pet feces/kitty litter, plastic, compostable cutlery, compostable bags or containers, tissues/paper towels, cardboard, anything sprayed with pesticides or herbicides, leftovers, weeds

To help educate the community and in support of the new summer composting initiative, Slow Food Lake Tahoe has organized a free class designed to teach how to compost in your own backyard. Learn how to construct a compost bin, what you can compost along with tips and tricks to reduce smell and keep animals out. Local expert Polly Triplat will teach the course at the Truckee Demonstration Garden in the Regional Park 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.

Visit https://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/events for more information.