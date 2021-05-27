Solstice Festival returns to Tahoe City

Long standing local events are finally scheduled to return to Tahoe City this summer, signaling a return to “normal” for visitors and locals alike. The Tahoe City Downtown Association announced the 15th Annual Tahoe City Solstice Festival, an event that celebrates the start of the summer season at Lake Tahoe, will return this year. Featuring a myriad of small group activities, events and promotions held at businesses throughout the town, the festival will take place June 12-20.

“During a typical year, Tahoe City bustles with visitors who come for our large-scale events,” said Kylee Bigelow, executive director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association. “This will be the first in-person event series since September 2019, and we know visitors and locals are excited to get out and enjoy all that Tahoe City has to offer.”

New this year, as part of the Solstice Festival celebration, the Tahoe City Golf Course will host the inaugural Swing into Summer Golf Classic on June 16. A scramble-style event, golfers should expect quirky challenges to contribute to the fun. Open to all skill levels, participants are encouraged to sign their team up for a day on the greens. Tee times will begin every 10 minutes starting at 9 a.m., with golfers asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their tee time. Presented by the Tahoe City Public Utility District, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and Placer County, this nine hole tournament will happen rain or shine, with prizes awarded for first, second and third place teams. All participants will receive a goodie bag with golf swag and essentials for their day on the golf course. A fundraiser for the Tahoe City Downtown Association, greens fees are $240 per team and include two golf cart rentals per team. Tickets available here https://visittahoecity.org/swing-into-summer-golf-classic/

Presented by sponsors including Bluescape, Bently Heritage Estate Distillery, Tahoe City Marina, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and Placer County.

Scheduled events during Tahoe City’s Solstice Festival include:

Cartoons, Cereal & Mimosas at the Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema – June 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Summer Solstice Sunset Kayak Tour with Tahoe City Kayak- June 12 and June 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Slushee & Selfie at Side Bar at Za’s Lakefront – Daily June 12-20 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tahoe City Historic Walking Tour – June 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am.

Big Views Tiny Paintings, Plein Air Workshop- June 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tahoe City Waterfront Tour – June 15 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Cornhole & Happy Hour at West Shore Market – June 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tahoe City Farmers’ Market at Commons Beach – June 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

14th Annual Tahoe City Solstice Stroll Classic Car Show – June 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebrate Solstice at Muse – June 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live music with Peter Joseph Burtt and The King Tide at Moe’s Original BBQ – June 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Tahoe Arts Summer Solstice Open House – June 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pioneer Cocktail Club Summer Block Party – June 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakefront Stargazing Tours – June 19 from 9 p.m to 10:30 p.m.

Summer Solstice Sail with Tahoe Sailing Charters – June 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Other events are being added to the schedule by some of Tahoe City’s popular businesses and local non-profits. The full calendar of events will be updated online at https://visittahoecity.org/summer-solstice/ , with sales for ticketed events coming soon.

Courtesy of Tahoe City Downtown Association

Courtesy of Tahoe City Downtown Association