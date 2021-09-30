Soroptimist Club purchases soccer uniforms for Truckee girls

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner donated $1,000 for new uniforms for the Truckee High School girls’ soccer team. The girls have won all their games this year. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner continues to support arts and sports in our schools.

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner President-Elect Denise Trani-Morris commented, “We are pleased help pay for the soccer team’s uniforms, which look great on them. It’s a pleasure to watch them play and continue to win against all opponents this year with their coach Alexis Veeh”.

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon. All women are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info . Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosts the “Oldest and Best” Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June and Soroptishop, a craft fair for shopping, featuring local artisans, in November.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (www.SITD.info) is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner