Soroptimist Club purchases soccer uniforms for Truckee girls
Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner donated $1,000 for new uniforms for the Truckee High School girls’ soccer team. The girls have won all their games this year. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner continues to support arts and sports in our schools.
Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner President-Elect Denise Trani-Morris commented, “We are pleased help pay for the soccer team’s uniforms, which look great on them. It’s a pleasure to watch them play and continue to win against all opponents this year with their coach Alexis Veeh”.
The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon. All women are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info. For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosts the “Oldest and Best” Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June and Soroptishop, a craft fair for shopping, featuring local artisans, in November.
Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (www.SITD.info) is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Soroptimist Club purchases soccer uniforms for Truckee girls
Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner donated $1,000 for new uniforms for the Truckee High School girls’ soccer team. The girls have won all their games this year. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner continues to support…