‘Spanish through Storytelling, Music and Art’ at Sierra College

Spanish instructor Brandon Scutt’s innovative and highly engaging approach to learning language is offered during Sierra College Insights at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Sierra College Insights is a free community evening event held on the Tahoe-Truckee campus located at 11001 College Trail in Truckee.

Scutt has studied and worked abroad throughout Latin America and believes the key to success in learning any new language is through natural immersion and storytelling. He has been a college and high school Spanish instructor since 2008. Scutt has taught Spanish at the University of Nevada and the University of Iowa and currently teaches at Sierra College and Truckee High School. He is also a distinguished guest lecturer for the Intensive Spanish Summer Institute at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee is located at 11001 College Trail in Truckee. Visit sierracollege.ticketleap.com to make reservations for this free program.