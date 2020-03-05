Spring forward with a free smoke alarm from Red Cross

RENO — As daylight savings time begins on Sunday, March 8, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada encourages residents to spring forward with a free smoke alarm and installation.

Through its Home Fire Campaign, residents can request this free service. During the installation visit, Red Cross volunteers will share education information and help residents customize evacuation plans.

To request a free smoke alarm, contact the Red Cross hotline number at 775-954-1185. Leave a name, address, and phone number. For more information on the Home Fire Campaign visit https://www.redcross.org/local/nevada/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html

“The Red Cross wants everyone to stay safe,” said Zanny Marsh, executive director of the Northern Nevada Chapter. “This weekend, please take time to ‘turn and test.’ Turn your clocks forward and test your smoke alarms to protect you and your family against the life-threatening risk of home fires. Since July 1, our volunteers have responded to 84 home fires,” Marsh added.

To learn more, visit redcross.org.

Source: American Red Cross