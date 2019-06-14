State of the Lake, with Geoff Schladow, set for Aug. 1

Dr. Geoff Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, will discuss the most important factors that affected the health of Lake Tahoe last year, at the annual State of the Lake on Aug. 1.

Attendees will learn about the most pressing issues for this year and the new programs that are designed to address them.

Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Refreshments and a no-host bar will be available from 5:30-6 p.m. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. at 291 Country Club Drive in Incline Village (between Tahoe Boulevard/SR 28 and Lakeshore Blvd.) on the campus of Sierra Nevada College.

For more information call 775-881-7566, or visit http://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/.