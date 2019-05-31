Summer recreation series offers team building, connectivity for businesses

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber will host a series of summer recreation awareness events through June to build community connectivity and local business referrals in peak-season months.

The four-part series will take place across North Tahoe business districts, including Tahoe City, Squaw Valley, Tahoe Vista and Incline Village. Concierge and front-line staff are invited to learn about and experience a range of outdoor offerings and in turn, recreation-focused businesses will have an opportunity to share information on new programming and events.

“We know that visitors enjoying our Lake Tahoe communities in summer months are here to recreate and they often request activity referrals from locals,” said Liz Bowling, communications director for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber.

Up first is an 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 6 visit to Commons Beach at Tahoe City, where attendees can shop the Tahoe City Farmer’s Market from 11-11:30 a.m., and pick up lunch from one of the Farmer’s Market food vendors or bring your own. At noon, at the paved amphitheater, Tahoe City and West Shore businesses will give stump speeches and share summer events, programs and what’s new information

Register online to attend and speak at Eventbrite.com or through the North Lake Resort Association Facebook page.