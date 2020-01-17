Truckee Girl Scout Troop #798 earn their Automotive Badge at QAS with owner Bill Greeno.
Submitted by Sheila Greeno
An incredible December sunrise in Tahoe City!
Submitted by Kelli Twomey
Guest of honor, PlumpJack.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
A day of dog training and dog walking.
Submitted by Nancy Ryan
A day of dog training and dog walking.
Submitted by Nancy Ryan
A day of dog training and dog walking.
Submitted by Nancy Ryan
A day of dog training and dog walking.
Submitted by Nancy Ryan
Show CaptionsHide Captions
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.
Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.