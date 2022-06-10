 Sun Snapshots: Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com
Sun Snapshots: Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew
Karl feeling that hero dirt.
Submitted by Amy Conner
Some of the destruction from fires last year. I hope people are more careful this fire season.
Submitted by Linda Russell
Spring skiing fun at Palisades Tahoe!
Submitted by Sonya Retzlaff-Huggins

