Sun Snapshots: Learning to survive in the wilderness

The Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team conducting Winter Wilderness Survival Program for 4th Graders at Tahoe Lake Elementary School.
Submitted by Kelli Twomey
The Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team conducting Winter Wilderness Survival Program for 4th Graders at Tahoe Lake Elementary School.
Submitted by Kelli Twomey
The Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team conducting Winter Wilderness Survival Program for 4th Graders at Tahoe Lake Elementary School.
Submitted by Kelli Twomey
The Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team conducting Winter Wilderness Survival Program for 4th Graders at Tahoe Lake Elementary School.
Submitted by Kelli Twomey
Puppy therapy at Truckee High (thanks to the Humane Society) to help reduce finals anxiety!
Submitted by Kelli Twomey
Tahoe women marching in the Reno Women’s March!
Submitted by Kathie Arias
Puppy therapy at Truckee High (thanks to the Humane Society) to help reduce finals anxiety!
Submitted by Kelli Twomey
Puppy therapy at Truckee High (thanks to the Humane Society) to help reduce finals anxiety!
Submitted by Kelli Twomey
Bella having a blast!
Submitted by William Jenkins
Beautiful lake!
Submitted by Margie Lockwood
Show CaptionsHide Captions
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.
Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.