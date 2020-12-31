Sun Snapshots: Natural holiday lights

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Natural Holiday Lights!

Submitted by Susan Husher

The Nature Loop Trail in Tahoe Donner, which runs along Trout Creek.

Submitted by Allan Crawford

Downtown Truckee at dusk, alit for the holidays.

Submitted by Allan Crawford

The Forlorn Hope teams makes their way up Donner Summit on Dec. 16, 2020.

Submitted by Greg Zirbel