 Sun Snapshots: Olympic sunrise | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sun Snapshots: Olympic sunrise

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Olympic Sunrise.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Gypsy enjoying the view from Old Highway 40 April 9, 2021.
Submitted by Judi Colby
Behind every blade of grass and bending tree is a faint voice saying, “What might be?” In the end it’s up to us to go look and see.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy

 

Earth Day 2021.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Sleep in? I would only dream of it.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Nice weather ahead.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

 

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more