Sun Snapshots: Rainbow sky

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun's "Sun Snapshots" to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

A rainbow sky in January over and in Donner Lake.
Submitted by Susan Husher
My twin teenagers, Justin and Eva, skiing at Squaw Valley, Jan. 2. I like it a lot because it was a happy day and it shows.
Submitted by Leslie Pullen
Top of Squaw Valley.
Submitted by Gail Thompson
Kite boarder, Tahoe City Jan. 19.
Submitted by Chris Egger
Meeks Bay - snow is coming.
Submitted by Gail Thompson
River otters.
Submitted by Brooke Bishop
West Shore Lake Tahoe.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

