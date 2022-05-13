Sun Snapshots: Snow dogs

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Stormy morning at The Lake.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

Snow Dogs: My pets enjoying the late snow.

Submitted by Chad Kindred

It’s not a road. It’s made of wood, not brick. And it’s not yellow. But… it’s our “yellow brick road.”

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Pot of gold in the middle of The Lake.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew