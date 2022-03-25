Sun Snapshots: Spring equinox

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Olympic Equinox… March equinox… Spring equinox… Vernal equinox: The start of spring season as it is here in the Valley.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

The Vortex.

Submitted by Nicola Kennedy

Ice on the flume. Truckee River canyon.

Submitted by Brett Schroeder