Sun Snapshots: Spring snow

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Spring in Tahoe.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Snow Bunnies!

Submitted by Amy Conner

Come hell or high water, our Post Office in Olympic Valley gets us our mail. Even if we need to use our skis to get there. Thank you, Kate, our fearless postmaster!

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

The diva pigs, Licorice and Pearl, who live in Sierra Meadows.

Submitted by Allison Desmond