Sun Snapshots: Squaw Valley

Squaw Valley.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Carnelian Bay.
Submitted by Frank Jansen
Tagging along with the group are a couple Ravens in perfect sync waiting for a tired thrush to fall behind.
Submitted by Greg Zirbel
Following the Truckee River the Swainson's thrush avoid a Red-shouldered hawk attack.
Submitted by Greg Zirbel
North Tahoe High School JV Team (October 2019).
Submitted by Kelli Twomey
Lindsay Lecorps enjoying a late November paddle.
Submitted by Julien Lecorps
