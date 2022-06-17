 Sun Snapshots: Summer fun | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sun Snapshots: Summer fun

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Sand Harbor Beach: Summer fun.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Why it is important to properly lock your garbage bin.
Submitted by David Love
Lupines and lenticulars.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew
A melted out KT-22 and friends.
Submitted by Amy Conner
“Snow Flower” time.
Submitted by Ron Wheelehan
Angus prefers early mornings on the trail!
Submitted by Linda Russell
Patterns of nature.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community

Sun Snapshots: Summer fun

|

Submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions!

See more