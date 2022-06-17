Sun Snapshots: Summer fun

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Sand Harbor Beach: Summer fun.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Why it is important to properly lock your garbage bin.

Submitted by David Love

Lupines and lenticulars.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

A melted out KT-22 and friends.

Submitted by Amy Conner

“Snow Flower” time.

Submitted by Ron Wheelehan

Angus prefers early mornings on the trail!

Submitted by Linda Russell