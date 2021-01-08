Sun Snapshots: Welcoming the New Year

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Truckee sisters Sorell and Zinnia sledding in Glenshire.

Submitted by Natasha Davis

Welcoming 2021.

Submitted by Allan Crawford

Sierra Sturm, age 11, from Truckee, closing out 2020 on the afternoon of New Year's Eve at Squaw Valley.

Submitted by Aaron Sturm

Sunset on 2020.

Submitted by Julie Peters