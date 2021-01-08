 Sun Snapshots: Welcoming the New Year | SierraSun.com
Sun Snapshots: Welcoming the New Year

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Truckee sisters Sorell and Zinnia sledding in Glenshire.
Submitted by Natasha Davis
Welcoming 2021.
Submitted by Allan Crawford
Sierra Sturm, age 11, from Truckee, closing out 2020 on the afternoon of New Year's Eve at Squaw Valley.
Submitted by Aaron Sturm
Sunset on 2020.
Submitted by Julie Peters
Outrageous clouds post storm, Prosser Lake.
Submitted by C. Herrington

 

