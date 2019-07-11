Tahoe City firehouse redevelopment discussions continue with two community presentations in July

TAHOE CITY — A feasibility study of proposed redevelopment concepts for the Tahoe City firehouse property will be presented at two public meetings this month as Placer County continues to explore options to reimagine the buildings for community use.

The firehouse property includes Former Fire Station 51, the Visitor Center and Tahoe Community Center located on Commons Beach in Tahoe City.

Rob Hunden of Hunden Strategic Partners Inc. will present the study findings at an evening meeting of the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council on July 11 at 6 p.m. Hunden will present the findings again at the Placer County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 23 at 9 a.m. Both meetings will take place at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

After several public meetings to solicit community input on hopes for the site, Placer in November 2017 issued a request for proposals for private organizations to redevelop the property in line with the community’s vision. From four initial proposals, the board in December 2018 approved two concepts for further consideration: a proposal from Siren Arts for a community performing arts center and a proposal from Commonwell for a market hall.

The board authorized the feasibility study by Hunden Strategic Partners Inc. to analyze the economic, real estate and financial viability of submitted concept proposals from the Siren Arts and Commonwell teams. The study also reviewed the proponents’ capacity to design, fund, construct, operate and maintain a successful self-sustaining business.

With the exception of equipment storage and periodic community events, the fire station has been unoccupied since 2011. It was vacated by the North Tahoe Fire District and, in 2013, the county accepted a quitclaim deed from the district. The Visitor Center and Tahoe Community Center are currently leased to North Tahoe Arts.

Continued community feedback opportunities will continue through 2019. For continued updates individuals can email SVose@placer.ca.gov or call (530) 886-4950.

Source: County of Placer