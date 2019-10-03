Tahoe City pilot tops 200 ‘Young Eagle’ passengers

Tahoe City pilot Vince Bruno has now given more than 200 young people a free demonstration airplane ride as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association “Young Eagles” program, which is introducing a new generation to the world of flight.

All pilots in the Young Eagles program explain the safe operation of airplanes and principles of flight before the short trips. Participating young people become official Young Eagles with the flight. The names of the pilots and the participants are also included in the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display in the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and online through the Young Eagles website.

The Young Eagles Program has now flown more than 2 million young people, primarily between the ages of 8 and 17. EAA is a worldwide organization with over 200,000 members who enjoy all facets of recreational flight. For more information, visit http://www.youngeagles.org.