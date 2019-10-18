Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards announces new Truckee location

Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards will open an additional store in Truckee starting Thanksgiving Weekend 2019, according to a news release.

The additional location, also known as Tahoe Dave’s Truckee West, will open right off Highway 80 in the Sears Outlet Mall — seeking to offer easier access to rentals and returns for ski, snowboard & snowshoe rentals as well as demos and repairs.

‘As Truckee continues to grow and traffic becomes more interesting, this additional location right off the freeway and at the base of Tahoe Donner just made a ton of sense for our customers and staff,” Dave Wilderotter, Tahoe Dave’s owner. “We especially like our new neighbors and landlords in this evolving mall on the West End of town.”

More information about the new Truckee West location can be found at https://tahoedaves.com/truckeewest/.

According to the release, the additional Truckee store will be located at 12047 Donner Pass Road in Truckee and open from Thanksgiving weekend through the end of the ski and snowboard season.