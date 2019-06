A complete guide to public events and family-friendly activities taking place at Tahoe Donner amenities is now available.

Highlights include the ninth annual Summer Concert on the Green, Waterpalooza, Wild West Fest, Edi-Bōl dinner series, mountain bike and golf clinics, equestrian events and free wine tastings.

The complete online community events calendar is available at tahoedonner.com. Events and dates are subject to change.