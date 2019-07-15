Tahoe Donner Giving Fund’s dinner July 18

The Giving Fund’s 5th Annual Dinner & Silent Auction is set for July 18. This year’s theme is All Aboard the Giving Fund Train, a tie in with the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Continental Railroad. Guest speaker is Jerry Blackwill from the Truckee Donner Railroad Society, who will offer a new perspective on Truckee as a train town.

The Giving Fund is five years old and has grown each year, attracting more donations then distributing those funds in the form of grants to local non-profits and for scholarships for high school graduates, need-based and particularly those who are first generation in their family to have a post-secondary education. Nearly $130,000 has been donated, not including six 2019 scholarships of $16,000 from member contributions plus the four $50,000 IMPACT scholarships financed by a seasonal member who wishes to remain anonymous.

Tahoe Donner Giving Fund’s 5th Annual Dinner & Silent Auction is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at The Pavilion Tent at The Lodge Restaurant & Pub, 12850 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee (hospitality starts at 6 p.m.). Cost is $100 per person

Visit https://july18dinner.brownpapertickets.com/ for tickets or http://www.tahoedonner.com or more information on the Giving Fund.