Tahoe Donner hires Mitchell as director of capital projects

Tahoe Donner welcomes Jon Mitchell as the new director of capital projects.

Mitchell will oversee all capital project activities at Tahoe Donner, which includes infrastructure and recreation facility improvements, in addition to routine repair and replacement reserve contracts in accordance with the association’s strategic plan, general plan and replacement reserve schedule.

A 14-year resident of Tahoe Donner, Mitchell brings nearly two decades of civil engineering, planning, design and construction to Tahoe Donner. For the past 12 years, Mitchell has worked as an associate engineer at Placer County Department of Public Works where he was instrumental in planning, designing and project managing key county development initiatives that included bridges, roadways, multi-use trails, parking lots, bus shelters and environmental improvement projects. Key projects include Dollar Creek Bike Trail, SR 89/Fanny Bridge Revitalization Project and Kings Beach Water Quality Improvement Project.

From 2002-2007, Mitchell worked for Fugro West Inc. in Oakland, overseeing geotechnical engineering and construction projects.