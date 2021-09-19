Tahoe Forest Church welcomes new pastor

Tahoe Forest Church has announced that Jordan Marsland has joined their team as Pastor of Next Generations. Jordan Marsland is an accomplished pastor with over nine years of experience working with middle and high school students. Before moving to Truckee in August, he led at a large church in the greater Seattle area for seven years. During that time, Jordan earned his Master’s in Christian Leadership through Multnomah University. He also co-published a book alongside his wife, Karisa, about refugees in the Pacific Northwest called, “When You Can’t Go Home.” He is passionate about serving his community well and helping people find hope in an often dark world. Jordan commented, “My goal is to serve this community well and, especially, to help middle and high school students see that there is hope for them, even when things seem dark.”

“Tahoe Forest Church is a dynamic church that is growing,” commented Tony Miller, Executive Pastor. “Adding another pastor to our team was needed as we explore the opportunities within youth programming on our 52 acre campus as well as providing vision and discipleship to our youth ministry.”

Lead Pastor Terrence Sutton noted, “Tahoe Forest Church routinely looks for ways to bless this community and pouring into our next generation is one of the greatest gifts we can give. The youth in our town need healthy connections, a place they can feel safe and loved, and grow spiritually. Adding Jordan to our team is a blessing for our Church family, but also for Tahoe.” Youth nights occur on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Tahoe Forest Church’s campus, 10315 Hirschdale, Truckee. More information can be found at tahoeforestchurch.org.

Source: Tahoe Forest Church