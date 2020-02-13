Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new physician

Tahoe Forest Health System has announced Julie Ann Torman, MD, has joined their team at Tahoe Forest Gastroenterology.

Torman specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions involving the digestive/gastrointestinal tract.

Torman attended medical school at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and her gastroenterology fellowship at the Stanford University Medical Center. Torman is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and gastroenterology.

Torman’s office is located on the 2nd floor of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, at 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-587-7698.

— Tahoe Forest Health System