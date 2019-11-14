Tahoe Forest hosts 28th annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium

Tahoe Forest Health System will hold its 28th Annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium 3-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino on 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village.

The 2019 Winter Illness and Injury Symposium will comprise of an educational and entertaining evening featuring five great speakers and topics:

Wilderness 911 – Improvised Trauma Care in Austere Environments — Eric A. Weiss, MD, professor of emergency medicine, Stanford University, Emeritus and author of Wilderness & Travel Medicine: A Comprehensive Guide

Code Lavender: When It’s You That Needs Saving — Natasha Lukasiewich, DNPc, MSN, LNC, RN, CCRN-K, CFRN, CEN, TCRN, EMS-RN

Snow Forecasting — Bryan Allegretto, California snow forecaster, Tahoe Open Snow

Severe Winter Injuries: Intensive Care for the Trauma Patient — Michelle Avant, RN, BSN, CCRN

Firearm Injury Prevention: What You Can Do — Rocco Pallin, MPH, Research Data Analyst, UC Davis Violence Prevention Research Program

The event is open to all EMTs, ski patrol, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement, RNs, PAs, NPs, Physicians, SAR members and other mountain and medical professionals.

The registration fee to attend the event is $25 per person and will include dinner, entrance to the vendor expo, CE credits and raffle prizes. A no-host bar will be available on premises.

To register for this event, log on to http://www.tfhd.com/wiis2019. The deadline to register is November 30, 2019. Space is limited. For more information about the event, call: (530) 582-3543, or e-mail: education@THFD.com.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System