Tahoe Forest named among Becker’s ‘Critical access hospitals to know’

Tahoe Forest Hospital was again named in Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of “Critical Access Hospitals to Know” in the United States. Tahoe Forest Hospital is the only critical access hospital in California, Nevada or Arizona to receive this prestigious designation.

The list features critical access hospitals that have demonstrated excellence in clinical quality and excellence in caring for their communities, and going the extra mile for their patients. The hospitals selected are noted for providing access to a broad population, as well as the hospital’s impact and reputation for innovation.

“This designation is a way to offer thanks to the community we serve. Our focus is on providing excellent and compassionate patient care to everyone, and we appreciate this honor.” said Harry Weis, CEO, Tahoe Forest Health System.

Critical access hospitals must have no more than 25 inpatient beds, have an annual length of stay of no more than 96 hours for acute care, offer 24/7 emergency care, and be located at least 35 miles from another hospital. There are more than 1,332 critical access hospitals in the United States.