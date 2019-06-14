Tahoe Keys: Aquatic Weeds Public Workshops

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency along with the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board and key stakeholders are holding a series of public meetings to discuss proposed test methods and environmental analysis for controlling weeds in the Tahoe Keys lagoons. These workshops are meant to encourage public feedback and to collect comments on the proposed testing methods.

The scoping period for the Tahoe Keys Aquatic Weeds control methods test will run from June 17 until August 2, 2019. Comments can be submitted at the public workshops or via email to tahoekeysweeds@trpa.org.

The public is cordially invited to attend a meeting 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 5-7 at the North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Tahoe Blvd., Kings Beach.

For more information on the project and upcoming workshops, visit tahoekeysweeds.org.