Tahoe League for Charity hold first in-person meeting
Tahoe League for Charity had their first in-person meeting on Monday, June 14, on the beautiful garden grounds of Margaret Lewicki. A delicious lunch was catered by Chef Marlies Pendarvis. In attendance was Johnnie Lee Don, Margaret Lewicki, Linda Schwoob, Rachael Swift, Nileta Morton, Ellen Magnani, Linda Larish, Pat Castellucci and Marlies Pendarvis.
Tahoe League for Charity is a philanthropic organization of dynamic women committed to improving the Tahoe community through scholarships and grants awarded annually to local students and nonprofit organizations. For information on joining, contact Margaret Lewicki: margaret.lewicki@gmail.com.
Source: Tahoe League for Charity
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User