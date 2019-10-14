Tahoe League for Charity presents community grants

The mission for Tahoe League for Charity’s grants is to do the most good for the most people and animals with an emphasis on children.

Submitted photo

The Tahoe League for Charity presented its 2019 grants during a September meeting to the following nonprofits:

Coralin Glerum represented Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. She reported that the organization has a new rehabilitation center for rescued animals in South Lake Tahoe on Al Tahoe Boulevard. It is a 27-acre facility with 14 buildings housing anything from hummingbirds to bears that have been injured. The grant will be used for medical and dental services for these animals.

Meri McEneny represented American Association of University Women received our grant supporting one Tech Trek middle school student to attend a math and science camp at the UC Davis campus next summer. This is the 21st year that AAUW has participated in the Tech Trek program and to date, has sent 110 eighth grade girls to participate in programs that empowers and encourages them to think about themselves as future scientists.

Allen Marshall represented Meals on Wheels, a program for seniors under the auspices of Sierra Senior Services in the Truckee Tahoe area. This program enriches the lives of older adults in our community. They are committed to helping seniors maintain their independence by providing nutritious food, human connections and social support. Sierra Senior Services is maintained by donations, federal and county funding. There are 50 to 60 volunteers that drive and deliver 33,000 meals a year in the Truckee/Tahoe area. The grant will provide gas for six vehicles for three months, providing 8,000 meals in that time period.

Anibal Cardova-Sosa, director of family support and family engagement represented Sierra Community House. Four long-standing service organizations — the Family Resource Center of Truckee, North Tahoe Family Resource Center, Tahoe SAFE Alliance, and Project MANA — have united to form the Sierra Community House. This alliance empowers our community through family strengthening, crisis intervention, hunger relief, access to therapy and legal services. The grant awarded to this organization will specifically provide funds to the “Parenting Program” which holds group discussion sessions designed to help prevent child abuse while strengthening and integrating families within the local community.

Alice Hampton accepted our grant representing the Tahoe Rim Trail Association. Their emphasis is to act as stewards to the 165-mile loop-trail around the Tahoe basin. This organization has grown from a trail-building and maintenance organization to providing trail education programs aimed to teach trail users how to sustainably recreate and inspire the next generation of trail responsibility. The Tahoe Rim Trail is one of the most iconic and beautiful long-distance recreation trails in the world. It is open to hiking, equestrians, with designated areas relegated to mountain biking. The grant presented to this organization will specifically fund a backcountry youth program that provides two groups, ages 9 through 12 and 13 through 16, with their first three-day backpacking adventure.

A grant was issued by mail to Wiley Animal Rescue Foundation to fund neuter and spay services for the pets of low income families. A second grant was issued by mail to the organization “Girls on the Run” that will fund two 8-to-13-year-old girls in a program that teaches life skill lessons with a fun, experience-based curriculum creatively integrating running games.

The League’s $20 luncheon meetings are open to the public by reservation only. Contact morton@jutland.com. The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Guest speaker will be Rich Holman speaking on Artificial Intelligence.” Visit tahoeleagueforcharity.org for more information.