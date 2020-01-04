Tahoe League for Charity sets off holidays with smiles

The frolicking, rollicking ladies from Tahoe League for Charity enjoyed a sumptuous holiday luncheon at Sunnyside Restaurant on December 9th in the company of spouses and guests.

The restaurant opened just for the occasion and Christmas music was provided by a dozen or so members of the Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus.

What a joyous way to start the holiday season with dear friends who contribute so generously to the community. Our monthly speaker luncheons are open to the public for $20 and we invite all who would like to join our bastion of retirees to attend.

Check out our website at tahoeleagueforcharity.org for more info on our goals, deeds and accomplishments.