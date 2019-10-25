Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation accepting applications for 2020 grant program

Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation (TMRF) has begun its annual grant process, and is now accepting funding grant requests that will assist nonprofit organizations and programs that support environmental, educational, cultural and social programs in the Tahoe-Truckee region.

Last year, the foundation awarded $400,000 in grants and scholarships to 37 Tahoe-Truckee area nonprofit organizations and programs, local students and community events.

“The TMR Foundation is committed to enhancing the quality of life in our community and contributes to this effort by annually awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars to local nonprofit organizations and programs — particularly those that focus on local youth and the environment,” said Ed Morgan, president of the Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation Board of Directors. “We look forward to learning more about the needs of local nonprofits and how we can lend support to initiatives that will make an impact in our region.”

Organizations submitting a grant request must serve the Tahoe-Truckee region. Specifically, the geographic areas of Truckee, Donner Summit, Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows, Northstar and the north shore of Lake Tahoe. All grant requests should be achievable and not beyond expectations for success, accomplish a specific civic and/or community benefit and have a detailed plan for funding and generating results.

Applications are due by noon Thursday (Oct. 31) and will be reviewed by the foundation to determine that the grant request is complete and conforms to the TMRF policies and guidelines. A sub-committee of the TMRF board of directors will make 2020 funding decisions before Jan. 1 and funds will be paid in the first quarter of the year.

For complete grant application guidelines and process details, visit http://www.tmrfoundation.com/grant-giving.

In addition, the foundation also awards annual scholarships to Truckee-Tahoe students interested in furthering their education. Last spring, $64,500 in scholarships were awarded to seven exceptional graduating seniors from the class of 2019 at Truckee and North Tahoe high schools. This year, the scholarship award process will commence in April with awards given in May. Local students may learn more by visiting http://www.tmrfoundation.com in the spring.

Source: Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation