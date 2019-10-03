Tahoe Pyramid Trail complete from Tahoe to Reno/Sparks

The Tahoe-Pyramid Trail will be celebrating the completion of the trail from Tahoe to Reno/Sparks this month. This milestone is 16 years in the making, with the last section of the trail in the Floriston area recently completed. “On Oct. 5 walkers and cyclists will be able to follow the Truckee River from Tahoe to Reno/Sparks, and we invite everyone out to enjoy a beautiful fall day,” said, Janet Phillips, president of the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail.

The opening day will include an information stand at Floriston, which is about 20 miles west of Reno at the 1-80/Floriston exit. This will be the first opportunity to hike/bike through the entire Truckee River Canyon. It is 60 miles from Tahoe City, to the east end of Reno/Sparks.

The vision of the trail started 16 years ago with Janet Phillips to build a trail that would follow the Truckee River, by foot or bicycle, from its source at forested Lake Tahoe to its desert terminus at Pyramid Lake. As the final section of trail connecting Tahoe City all the way to Reno/Sparks is completed, efforts will now focus on the eastern section of the trail: from Sparks to Pyramid Lake. To date, 80 percent of the trial (Lake Tahoe to Pyamid Lake) has been completed.

For trail maps and information, visit: http://www.tahoepyramidtrail.org.