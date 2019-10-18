Tahoe-Truckee job fair set for Wednesday

Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee will host the 2019 Job Fair held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 on campus (11001 College Trail in Truckee).

“Attending the Job Fair is an especially good way for job seekers and people who are new to the area to learn about local employers and career resources while meeting with more than two dozen employers in one place,” says Nicole Cheslock who organized this year’s event. “In addition to learning more about current full time, part time and seasonal jobs, the Job Fair offers excellent networking opportunities.”

The Job Fair represents more than 1,800 openings and wages ranging from $12 to $25 an hour as well as year round salaried positions.

Participating employers include Arts for the Schools, Boreal Ridge Corp., Boys and Girls Club of North Lake, Clear Capital, Crystal Bay Casino, Diamond Peak Ski Resort/IVGID, Dynamic Trades, Granite Peak Management, Homewood Mountain Resort, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, Martis Camp, PropertyRadar, Resort at Squaw Creek, Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, Squaw Valley|Alpine Meadows, Starbucks, Sugar Bowl Resort – Royal Gorge Cross Country, T-mobile/ Exclusive Wireless, Tahoe City Public Utility District Parks & Recreation, Tahoe Donner, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Town of Truckee, Truckee Jobs Collective and Wells Fargo. In addition, the Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee will have a table to share information about the many social services available in the community.

Details, including upcoming Success Workshops such as the Oct. 22 Decision Making workshops as well as tips of success for job seekers are included on the Job Fair site. Visit tahoetruckeejobfair.weebly.com.