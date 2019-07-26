Tahoe Truckee named Pacesetter Community for the sixth consecutive year

The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading announced that the Tahoe Truckee community has earned Pacesetter Honors for its work on grade level reading in 2018.

Each year, the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading uses its Pacesetter Honors to highlight communities that report making measurable progress on key indicators of early school success. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Tahoe Truckee community has earned this distinction.

“Recognizing Pacesetters is our way of applauding and thanking the civic leaders, organizations, and agencies that have joined forces to build brighter futures for children in their communities,” said Ralph Smith, managing director of the campaign

Reading proficiency by the end of third grade is a critical milestone toward high school graduation and career success because it marks the transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” National tests show that two-thirds of U.S. fourth graders (four-fifths of whom are from low-income families) are not reading proficiently. Students who have not mastered reading by that time are more likely to drop out of high school and struggle throughout their lives.

Pacesetter communities serve as proof points and represent the “leading edge” of innovation, impact, and improvement within the Grade Level Reading Network, currently comprised of more than 300 GLR communities, representing 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Alberta, Canada.

“ I am incredibly thankful for the ongoing dedication of our partners and the school district. This recognition is representative of our community’s commitment to the success of the youth in our region,” shared Laura Brown, executive director of the Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation.

The foundation serves as the lead organization for the Tahoe Truckee Reads literacy effort.

Source: Excellence in Education Foundation