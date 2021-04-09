TDPUD receives Award of Excellence in Transparency

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) has been recognized with the Award of Excellence in Transparency from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF). The recognition from SDLF puts TDPUD amongst little more than 150 local governmental agencies to achieve the transparency award. The award was presented by SDLF to TDPUD’s Board during a meeting on March 31.

“Our amazing staff is to be commended. Their thoughtful and creative contributions empower the public with information, which encourages engagement and facilitates oversight,” said Christa Finn, TDPUD Board president. “I am humbled by their dedication and commitment to our ratepayers.”

The SDLF Award of Excellence in Transparency was created in an effort to promote transparency in the operations and governance of special districts to the public and to provide special districts with an opportunity to showcase their efforts in transparency. The award is valid for three years and addresses three main subject areas: Basic Transparency Requirements; Website Requirements; and Outreach Requirements. The award application process is rigorous and thoroughly reviewed.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this award which represents the commitment to transparency from every staff and board member at the TDPUD,” said Shanna Kuhlemier, TDPUD district clerk/assistant to the general manager. “This award is a significant accomplishment and one key ingredient to the power of our local government.”

The Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) is an independent, non-profit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs. The SDLF and its activities are supported by the California Special Districts Association and the Special District Risk Management Authority. More information on SDLF can be found at http://www.csda.net/sdlf/programs/sdlf-programs .

About Truckee Donner PUD

TDPUD is a public utility district created in 1927 and overseen by a locally-elected board of directors. TDPUD is a not-for-profit entity that provides the greater Truckee area with reliable and high-quality water and power services, while guiding the community to conserve resources. For more information about TDPUD, call 530-587-3896 or visit tdpud.org

Source: Truckee Donner PUD