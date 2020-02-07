‘The 5 Mass Extinctions on Earth and the Start of Number Six’ at Mountain Minds Monday

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, welcomes Dr. Montana Hodges, who will present on mass extinctions and possible links to a sixth mass extinction at its Mountain Minds Monday event.

Hodges will discuss the “Big 5” mass extinctions that have happened in the past, and how they have been tied to climate change. One of these major extinctions left a detailed fossil record almost in Truckee’s front yard along the western Sierra Nevada. Each of the extinctions wiped out more than half of all life on earth, sometimes almost all. Hodges will also present biological and climate data that supports the world is in or nearing a sixth mass extinction.

The event is set for Monday, Feb. 10, at Alder Creek Cafe, 15275 Alder Creek Road at Tahoe Donner inTruckee. Registration and networking begin at 5:30 p.m. dinner starts at 5:45 p.m. Visit http://www.TahoeSiliconMountain.com for information.

— Tahoe Silicon Mountain