Tickets on sale now for Truckee Rotary drive-thru crab, pasta feed: Event to benefit the Truckee Downtown Park Project

All proceeds from the event’s auction will benefit the Truckee Downtown Park – the revitalization of the quarter-acre lot adjacent to the west side of the Community Arts Center on Church Street.

Spearheaded by Mark Tanner, president of Mark Tanner Construction, the project is a collaboration between the Contractor’s Association of Truckee Tahoe Community Project (CATT CP), the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District (TDRPD), and the Rotary Club of Truckee.

Designed by Truckee-based High West Landscape Architects, the current playground area will be converted into an innovative public space that includes an ADA-accessible sensory garden, natural play structures, amphitheater, and family picnic area. More information about the park can be found at http://www.downtowntruckeepark.com.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Truckee selects one worthy local nonprofit as the event’s beneficiary. While Rotary provides the venue and the food, the local organization must organize and run the event’s silent and/or live auction in order to receive its proceeds. In previous years, groups have earned upwards of $25,000 for their causes.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the nonprofit beneficiary for the Crab Feed,” said Kellie Cutler, Executive Director of the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe. “The funds raised will help us complete CATT CP’s largest community project to date – the Truckee Downtown Park.”

Tickets are available for $40 and can be purchased at http://www.truckeerotary.org. The event will be held March 20.

The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Community Project (CATT CP) is the charitable arm of CATT, with a mission to be the conduit for funds, materials, volunteerism, and project coordination towards the restoration or construction of selected structures deemed beneficial to the community. Please visit http://www.ca-tt.org form more information.

The Rotary Club of Truckee was chartered on Feb. 14, 1978 and has a membership of nearly 100 active members who share a compelling sense of duty to their community. The club supports local organizations and returns more than $75,000 annually to the community through grants, services, events, and special funding. For more information visit http://www.truckeerotary.com.

Source: Rotary Club of Truckee