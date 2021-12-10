Tis’ the season: Check out these Best Of N. Tahoe and Truckee winners for holiday shopping needs

Looking for the best options in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe for your holiday shopping needs?

Look no further than the current Best of N. Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various holiday-related categories:

For those looking for that unique gift from local artists: Best Gift Store: Riverside Studios

For those who still need to send out the family Christmas card: Best Photographer: Court Leve

For those who want to spoil their four-legged members of the family: Best Pet Groomer: Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge





For those who just need to relax: Best Spa: The Ritz-Carlton

For those looking to upgrade their home life: Best Appliance Store: Mountain Hardware & Sports

For parents looking for that hard to buy child: Best Children’s Clothing Store: Ruffles & Rednecks

For bling lovers: Best Jewelry Shop: Bluestone Jewelry

For that hard-to-buy someone: Best Boutique Store: Trunk Show

For those who have been crawling up the walls waiting for snow this year: Best Ski/Snowboard Shop: Tahoe Dave’s

For those looking to spruce up a room: Best Home Furnishing Store: Cabin Fever

For vintage lovers: Best Thrift/Consignment Store: Tahoe Forest Hospice Gift & Thrift

For those who have already started making their New Year’s resolutions: Best Health and Fitness Club: Liv Studio

For when the holidays are over: Best Liquor Store: Zander’s Spirits Etc.

For our complete list of Best of N. Tahoe and Truckee winners, visit us here.

Happy holidays from all of us at the Sierra Sun!