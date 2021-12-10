Tis’ the season: Check out these Best Of N. Tahoe and Truckee winners for holiday shopping needs
Looking for the best options in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe for your holiday shopping needs?
Look no further than the current Best of N. Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various holiday-related categories:
For those looking for that unique gift from local artists: Best Gift Store: Riverside Studios
For those who still need to send out the family Christmas card: Best Photographer: Court Leve
For those who want to spoil their four-legged members of the family: Best Pet Groomer: Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge
For those who just need to relax: Best Spa: The Ritz-Carlton
For those looking to upgrade their home life: Best Appliance Store: Mountain Hardware & Sports
For parents looking for that hard to buy child: Best Children’s Clothing Store: Ruffles & Rednecks
For bling lovers: Best Jewelry Shop: Bluestone Jewelry
For that hard-to-buy someone: Best Boutique Store: Trunk Show
For those who have been crawling up the walls waiting for snow this year: Best Ski/Snowboard Shop: Tahoe Dave’s
For those looking to spruce up a room: Best Home Furnishing Store: Cabin Fever
For vintage lovers: Best Thrift/Consignment Store: Tahoe Forest Hospice Gift & Thrift
For those who have already started making their New Year’s resolutions: Best Health and Fitness Club: Liv Studio
For when the holidays are over: Best Liquor Store: Zander’s Spirits Etc.
For our complete list of Best of N. Tahoe and Truckee winners, visit us here.
Happy holidays from all of us at the Sierra Sun!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tis’ the season: Check out these Best Of N. Tahoe and Truckee winners for holiday shopping needs
Looking for the best options in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe for your holiday shopping needs?