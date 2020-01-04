Transparency certificate of excellence awarded to Squaw Valley Public Service District

The Squaw Valley Public Service District received a renewal of the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.

“This award is a testament to Squaw Valley Public Service District’s commitment to open government,” said, Michael Geary, General Manager “The entire District staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”

In order to receive the award, a special district must demonstrate completion of eight essential governance transparency requirements, including conducting ethics training for all Board members, properly conducting open and public meetings, and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the State Controller in a timely manner.

The District also fulfilled over twenty website requirements, including providing readily available information to the public, such as board agendas, past minutes, current District budget, most recent financial audit and fiscal policies. Finally, the District must demonstrate outreach to its constituents that engages the public in its governance including a District newsletter sent twice annually.