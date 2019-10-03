TRPA director among guests at Good Morning Truckee

Among guest speakers for the Tuesday, Oct. 8, Good Morning Truckee will be Joanne Marchetta, executive director, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), the bi-state Compact agency whose mission is to cooperatively lead the work to preserve, restore, and enhance the natural and human environment of the Lake Tahoe Region.

This fall, TRPA will mark 50 years since the Bi-State compact was signed into law, creating TRPA. For five decades they have worked to protect Lake Tahoe. Hear the latest issues and new challenges the TRPA is working on in their committed vision to deliver results through partnerships and epic collaboration.

The Town of Truckee has prioritized sustainability and greenhouse gas reductions as part of the Town Council’s goals. Nick Martin, special projects and sustainability manager, and Erica Mertens, recycling program manager, will discuss efforts underway, including source reduction and single use policy for waste; climate action plan; climate adaptation project; internal sustainability committee; the town solar project and more.

Sierra Business Council is launching the Sierra Green Business Network, which will work on certifying green businesses in Truckee-Tahoe region. As a green business network, they will help guide businesses through the CAGBN certification process. Ben Maritato from Sierra Business Council will discuss the new program, explaining the requirements and how they will connect businesses with resources to meet certification requirements.

Good Morning Truckee, set for 7-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, offers online registration at Truckee.com under What’s Happening. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket.