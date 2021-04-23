Truckee Chamber to host new residents meet-up

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Thirsty Thursday New Resident Meet-up April 29 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. If you have moved here anytime after 2019, the Chamber invites you to attend.

The Chamber held three focus groups in March to meet and learn more about our new residents. To continue the momentum, the Chamber is bringing together some of the participants from those groups, and invites others to join them to hear from special guests Truckee Mayor Anna Klovstad and Kathleen Eagan, Truckee’s first Mayor. Both will be sharing some comments to welcome new residents as well as their thoughts of what makes Truckee such a special place. There will be some fun Truckee Trivia as well as asking for feedback for future new residents meet-ups and programs.

“Our focus groups exceeded our expectations and it was fun to get to know some of our new residents and help them become part of our community,” explains Lynn Saunders, President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber. “They want to be good residents and are thirsty for connections and information. They are looking for ways to get involved, give back and support our local businesses and nonprofits.”

If you are interested in participating in the Thirsty Thursday New Resident Meet-up April 29, contact Lynn@Truckee.com .