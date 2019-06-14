Truckee High alumnus is osteopathic medicine graduate

MacKenzie Barton

Submitted photo

MacKenzie Joseph Barton, son of Patty Gegenheimer and Ernie Barton, graduated from Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine, on May 24.

Barton graduated from Truckee High School in 2004 and from San Diego State University in 2008 with a BS degree in Business. He thanks these local physicians for their support: Dr. Arth, Dr. MacQuarrie (“Dr. Mac”), Dr. Laird, and Dr. Foley.

Barton will perform his residency in surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.