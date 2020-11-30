Truckee, North Tahoe businesses team up for a shop local holiday giveaway

North Tahoe, Truckee local businesses teamed up for a shop local holiday giveaway, #TeamTahoe.

This year has put a strain on local business around the basin and as the holiday season quickly approaches, people will be looking for the perfect gifts.

To help encourage residents to shop locally this holiday season, Megan Bristol, co-founder of Tahoe Modern, an interior design studio in Truckee, created a local holiday giveaway called #TeamTahoe.

Tahoe Modern and 6 other local businesses including Sierra Bakehouse, Tahoe Quarterly, Tahoe Sports Hub, Photography by Aubrey, The Board Truckee and Love & Lupines teamed up to offer incentives to shop local.

Bristol said she works a lot with surrounding local businesses around Truckee and Tahoe and says she has been seeing several different small business initiatives happening in response to the challenges 2020 has presented.

“We wanted to do our part,” she said. “It’s an all-in kind of feeling.” Bristol says that the blessing in disguise of COVID-19, has been the transition of community over competition.

“The goal of #TeamTahoe is to help this wonderful community find and support local businesses so we can continue to honor and foster the area’s culture well beyond the challenges of 2020,” said Bristol.

Shop at all your favorite local businesses around Lake Tahoe, snap a photo and share on Instagram with the hashtag, #TeamTahoe for a chance to win special services and prizes by these local businesses.

Visit brick and mortar or online shops to be considered in the giveaway.

Shop #TeamTahoe is a collaboration of local shops, businesses and artists who support the mountain creative culture.

The winner of the local shopping initiative will receive the following prizes from participants of #TeamTahoe:

-Tahoe Modern is giving away a modern accent chair from Article. http://www.tahoe-modern.com

-Sierra Bakehouse is giving away a basket of baked goodies. http://www.sierrabakehouse.com

-Tahoe Quarterly Magazine is giving away a one year magazine subscription. http://www.tahoequarterly.com

-Tahoe Sports Hub is giving away a winter gear package. tahoesportshub.com

-Photography by Aubrey is giving away a 30 minute photography session of the winner’s choice. http://www.photographybyaubrey.com

-The Board Truckee is giving away a specialty board. http://www.theboardtruckee.com

-Love & Lupines will be giving away a bouquet. http://www.loveandlupines.com

The Shop #TeamTahoe giveaway begins Dec. 1 and runs until Dec. 22. One winner will be announced on Tahoe Modern’s Instagram page on Dec. 25.

Participants are required to follow each of the businesses on Instagram and post or repost an image that helps promote shopping locally with the hashtag #TeamTahoe.

Every additional post is an additional entry for the contest. Participants are limited to one entry per day.

“We are so honored to join these businesses in encouraging local holiday shopping” said Bristol in a press release. “The intent of #TeamTahoe is to showcase the unity of North Tahoe’s local artisans, artists, designers, publishers and outdoor professionals. Our aim is to share community support of local businesses in the midst of a challenging year.”

Cheyanne Neuffer is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.