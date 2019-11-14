Truckee Rotary seeks 2020 Crab Feed auction beneficiary

The Rotary Club of Truckee is accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations to host the silent and/or live auction at the club’s 2020 Crab & Pasta Feed.

Each year a local nonprofit group runs the silent and/or live auction at the Rotary Club’s Crab & Pasta Feed. The organization selected to operate the auction will receive all proceeds raised from the auction. Previously, groups have earned from $5,000 to $26,000 for their causes.

The event will be held March 21, 2020 at the Truckee Community Center. Rotary will provide the venue, the food, and the bidding audience; the selected organization is expected to provide the auction items and auctioneer, if necessary.

Potential candidates will be asked to present at the Rotary Club of Truckee board of directors meeting on December 3, 2019 at the Lift Workspace, 12242 Business Park Drive, Truckee at 5:30 p.m.

All nonprofit groups interested in being considered must submit a letter to the Rotary Club of Truckee board by December 1, 2019. Letters should include the name of the nonprofit organization, a request for consideration, and an explanation of what the organization does for the community. The letter should also communicate to the board the organization’s capability to secure donated items and setup and run the auction.

If your organization is interested in being considered, please email your letter to truckeerotary@gmail.com

Source: Truckee Rotary Club