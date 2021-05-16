Truckee Sanitary District celebrates Brooks retirement
The Truckee Sanitary District is proud to announce the retirement of Cleveland “Herb” Brooks. A Collection Systems Maintenance Worker for the District for the past 20 years, Brook’s last day was Tuesday, May 4. He started working for the District in 2000. The Board of Directors adopted a Resolution of Appreciation on April 15 acknowledging his contribution to Truckee Sanitary District over the past 20 years that included CWEA Sierra Section Sewer Worker of the Year Award for 2010. Brooks also received a model of a Sewer Cleaner Truck in a display case, one of the many pieces of equipment he operated during his time at the District.
“Herb has a tremendous work ethic and a commitment to protecting the public health and environment of the Truckee area. I wish him well in his retirement,” said Blake Tresan, General Manager.
Brooks, who lives in Truckee, indicated that he plans on remaining in Truckee, working on home improvement projects, and taking his dog “Laddie” on many hikes.
