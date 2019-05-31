Truckee students awarded Travelships to lobby for carbon pricing

Truckee High School sophomores Ben and Evan Anderson have been selected among student applicants to represent the California inland regions of the Sierra Nevada, Imperial Valley and Central Valley in Washington D.C. during the annual Citizens’ Climate Lobby Conference and Lobby Day, June 9-11.

The students will have the opportunity to train in citizen advocacy skills, learn from a stellar group of presenters, attend break-out sessions, network with other students from around the country, and lobby Congress in support of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763).

Anderson and Anderson submitted applications in order to win the Travelship awards, funded by contributions from Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers from all over California.

They will also deliver official copies of the Town of Truckee resolution endorsing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act to the offices of Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, as well as Rep. Tom McClintock. The Act puts a gradually rising fee on fossil fuels as they enter the economy and distributes the revenue from the fee as a monthly carbon dividend to U.S. households.

Both Anderson and Anderson are members of the Truckee High Envirolution Club and avid nordic skiers, aspiring to study environmental policy in college and become climate leaders.